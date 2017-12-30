If you got something for Christmas you don't like, these charities will take it off your hands

Is that board game you bought with such enthusiasm for your niece still lying untouched under the Christmas tree? Is the festive knitwear for your dad already gathering dust in the corner?

Charities have issued an appeal for unwanted Christmas gifts to be donated to people in need and to help support children and adults struggling to make ends meet this December.

Children’s charity Barnardos is calling on people to drop unwanted gifts into any one of their shops in Carlow, Cork, Wexford and Dublin while Oxfam has also appealed for people to donate clothes, accessories and other items to help raise money for people in need.

Last year the donation of unwanted gifts contributed to €730,000 in sales for Oxfam stores across Ireland which was used by the charity in their work overseas.

Oxfam has found that nearly six out of ten Irish adults receive unwanted gifts at Christmas and is urging people to donate these gifts to their local charity shop so they can be put to good use.

“From drought to famine, hurricanes to war, 2017 was dominated by heart-breaking stories of people caught up in unimaginable situations,” said Michael McIlwaine, Oxfam Ireland’s head of retail. “Our shops play a major role in that by turning unwanted items into funds that save lives, whether that’s clean, safe water, food, shelter or other essentials.”

Barnardo also said donations are important to its work. “We’ve all received a Christmas gift at one time or another that we could do without,” said Bernadette Harrington from Barnardos. “But don’t forget; whatever that gift is, it might be just what someone else is looking for.”

St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin has also issued an appeal for any unwanted Christmas presents, which it will be distributing to homeless families through Crosscare.

You can find your nearest Oxfam shop by visiting www.oxfamireland.org/shops