Ibrahim Halawa due to arrive home in Ireland today

Ibrahim Halawa is expected to return to Ireland on Tuesday after four years in prison in Egypt.

He was due to leave from Cairo Airport on Monday night and is expected to arrive in Dublin on Tuesday, accompanied by his sister Nosayba and the Irish Ambassador to Egypt, Seán O’Regan.

Mr Halawa, who is from Firhouse, in Tallaght in south Dublin, was arrested in August 2013, when he was 17, with his sisters Omaima, Somaia and Fatima, following protests against the military coup in Egypt.

Mr Halawa, now 21, was released from prison on Thursday, a month after his acquittal. His trial was delayed 28 times in four years. Mr Halawa’s sisters were also acquitted last month.

Over the weekend Mr Halawa’s sister Somaia said her brother has been busy saying his goodbyes to family and friends in Egypt, as he feels he won’t be returning to Egypt any time soon.“He feels like it’s going to be the final goodbye,” she said.

Omaima Halawa said her brother will return to new nieces and nephews that he has not seen before. “He is going to come and see his family has changed. His sisters are now married with more children. The babies he left are no longer babies.”

She continued: “He hasn’t seen my dad for four years, and we haven’t seen him for four years. All these questions that you used to know about your brother, you’re going to be learning them again. Because things have changed dramatically in the last four years.”