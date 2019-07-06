‘I’m here because I am human’: Voices from the Trans Pride march

Noah Halpin, of the This Is Me transgender healthcare campaign: “It’s so good to see so many people and all the trans people who are brave enough to come out and be visible. We are a small army and need all the help we can get for change.

“It isn’t good enough that there is a three-year long waiting list for hormone replacement therapy and that we have no surgery option in Ireland for trans people and the mental health services for trans people are completely inadequate. Days like today are so important because people need to be out and visible and saying this needs to change immediately.”

Thomas Kovacs: “I am here because I want to support the trans community and I don’t think anyone should be left out. Even if someone is not considered part of the norm everyone should have the same opportunities and same freedoms.

Alan James Burns: “I’m here because I am human and I am part of the LGBTIplus community and I am here to support my trans siblings. Pride was started largely by the trans people a sex-work communities in Stonewall [New York] 50 years ago and they are the two groups within the community that are under-represented nationally, politically and socially, and that has to change. As Sasha Velour said: ‘Gender is a construct. Tear it apart’.”

Helen Kelleher: “I am here too because I am human and I support everyone’s right to be who they are. I think it’s really important to have a separate pride because it draws more attention to the trans community - who are left behind and overlooked. I don’t think most people understand the depth of what’s happening to the community.”