Hundreds protest in Dublin over removal of housing activists

Hundreds of ‘Take back the City’ protesters gathered in Dublin city centre on Wednesday evening in protest against activists being removed from a property.

There were delays to public transport and traffic as a result of the protest which began about 5.30pm and covered O’Connell Street, Parnell Square and outside a property at 34 North Frederick Street and 41 Belvedere Place. The protest finished shortly after 8.30pm.

On Tuesday evening, the group of men forced their way into the property at 34 North Frederick Street using an angle grinder and a sledgehammer and removed several people. The Department of Justice said they were from a private firm acting for the owner of the premises. It is understood they were regaining possession on foot of a court order.

Campaign group Take Back the City had been occupying the vacant building to protest the housing crisis for the last three weeks.

The owner of the property, Patricia Ní Greil, had secured a High Court injunction on August 28th requiring the protesters to leave the building, which the activists had defied.

Gardaí from the public order unit attended the scene to separate the men who entered the property from a large number of people protesting outside.

Six people were arrested following confrontations with gardaí, during which some officers used their batons. Several protestors sought medical attention afterwards.

The Take Back the City group has now been served legal notice to leave another building, at 41 Belvedere Place, which it occupied last Saturday.

Politicians and civil liberties groups have criticised An Garda Síochánaover the incident .

Investigation

Amnesty International Ireland called for an investigation into the alleged use of “excessive force” by gardaí against what it said “appear to be largely peaceful protestors”, while the Irish Council for Civil Liberties called for a report from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said videos of clashes seen on social media were “very concerning” while Labour justice spokesman Séan Sherlock said Mr Harris must explain the “level of co-operation” between gardaí and the men carrying out the eviction.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána’s role at such events is to facilitate peaceful protest while protecting the rights of individuals to do their lawful work safely – in this case carrying out an order of the High Court. Our objective with any such operation is to ensure the safety of the public.”

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said no gardaí were involved in removing people from the property. “The repossession was carried out by a private firm acting for the owner of the premises. A Garda public order unit was deployed in order to prevent other persons from entering the building while the repossession was being conducted.”

Support

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said it was important for the public to support gardaí in their efforts to maintain order. “In relation to the incident, I have been reassured that they did so in an effective manner,” he said.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) said it had received five queries in relation to the incident.

Gardaí have said they are satisfied the British-registered white van, which was used by the masked men, was tax compliant. Questions arose after it emerged the van, which was not displaying a tax disc, had not been taxed in the UK for four years. However, a Garda spokesman said officers were “satisfied that the vehicle in question is tax and insurance compliant” in Ireland.