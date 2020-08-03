'Huge increase' in falls among older people following lockdown

There has been a “huge increase” in the number of falls and injuries to older people as a result of inactivity during the coronavirus restrictions, physiotherapists have said.

The Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists, in conjunction with the HSE, has released a pamphlet encouraging older people to get out and get active again as restrictions lift and the country begins to reopen.

Margaret Fitzpatrick, a chartered physiotherapist who works with a HSE community team, said older people’s muscles have weakened over the lockdown, resulting in increased injuries.

“In general falls are one of the main things we treat as physios in the over-70s, and they lead to broken bones and hospital stays. We’re definitely seeing the impact of cocooning in the last month – we’d describe the decreased activity levels as the silent impact of the pandemic,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

“There is now a higher incidence of falls among service users, and they’re becoming more dependent as well. So they’re losing their functional independence. When you become weaker you mightn’t be able to do the things that you used to be able to do. You mightn’t be able to use the stairs; you could get to that point.”

However, Ms Fitzpatrick said “all is not lost”, and for people who were cocooning and did not contract the virus it is “hoped that they could return to their pre-cocooning base line”.

“It’s just a case of getting back active and moving again, and taking that fear and anxiety away.”

She said it was important that, despite the fear of the virus, older people begin to resume exercise to strengthen their muscles and bones.

“It has impacts, not only on your physical health, but it is noted it has effects on your mental health as well. It has an impact on bone density, muscle strength, cardiovascular health as well, but a big one lately is really mental health.

“Even getting outdoors, out in the fresh air, will help as well. There’s an exercise for everyone. It can be spread out throughout the day, it doesn’t have to be done all at once.”

Eight exercises

The “Let’s Get Moving Again” pamphlet details eight exercises – including stepping up and down the stairs, calf and toe raises, and arm strengthening – which should be completed once or twice a day.

Dr Gráinne Kelly, interim physiotherapy manager for the HSE Dublin West area, said being physically active and exercising were “important for good health”.

“Many members of the public and users of physiotherapy services report fear and anxiety in returning to physical activity and exercise following periods of inactivity or reduced activity.”

She added that the booklet should assist older people who were nervous about resuming exercise to return “safely to physical activity and exercise”. It could be used “beyond Covid-19 in helping people become more active and resume activities they enjoy”.