Homeless woman found dead in emergency accommodation in Dublin

A homeless woman has been found dead in a facility providing emergency accommodation in Dublin.

The death of the woman on Saturday brings to three the number of fatalities in homelessness facilities in recent weeks.

A spokeswoman for the Dublin Region Homeless Executive confirmed: “The DRHE can confirm there was a death of a woman yesterday in a facility providing emergency accommodation in the Dublin region.

“The DRHE on behalf of the four Dublin local authorities would like to extend their condolences to the family and friends of the woman.”

Separate investigations are under way into the deaths of two other women at a homeless service in Dublin.

The bodies of the women were discovered hours apart on July 21st at the Abigail Women’s Centre, Kildonan Road, in Finglas, gardaí confirmed.

The first discovery was made of a woman, aged 34, in her room. It is understood she was a mother and died by suicide. The body of a second woman, aged 21, was found several hours later. It remains unclear how she died.