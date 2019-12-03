Homeless numbers increase by 117 in October to 10,514

The number of homeless people in the State continues to increase as the latest official figures show10,514 people are living in emergency accommodation in October.

The Department of Housing October figures represent an overall increase in 117 people living in homelessness. However figures show the number of children in emergency accommodation has fallen by 47 to 3,826.

The figures are released ahead of a vote of no confidence in Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

Commenting on the figures Mr Murphy said: “Rebuilding Ireland continues to put in place supports to help people out of homelessness. Today we see that those sleeping rough is at its lowest level since 2015 and the lowest since Rebuilding Ireland began.

More to follow...