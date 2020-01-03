Homeless numbers fell last month but are still up on 2018

The number of people without a home fell slightly to just under 10,450 people in November, according to data released by the Department of Housing.

The number of people in the State without a home fell by 66 between October and the end of November, down to 10,448 people.

The figures published on Friday show there are 3,752 children and 6,696 adults homeless. This is an increase of 480 people compared to figures for November 2018.

Previous years have been marked by a similar seasonal fall in the homeless figures during the winter months, followed by sharp increases from February onwards.

The monthly statistics record numbers living in emergency accommodation such as hotel or bed and breakfast rooms countrywide.

The brunt of the homelessness crisis is concentrated in Dublin, where 4,509 adults and 2,782 children were homeless.

The number of elderly people aged 65 and over without a home increased to 165 heading into the month of December.

The figures reveal 882 young adults aged between 18 and 24 were homeless and 948 of the families recorded as homeless were single-parent families.

Previous figures for the month of September had indicated the number of homeless children in the State at a high point of 3,873. This figure has since dropped slightly over the months of October and November.

The number of single homeless adults increased by 14 per cent to 4,274 compared to the previous November.

The new figures saw marked increases in the number of homeless people outside of the capital over the last 12 months. In Cork the number of homeless people increased from 363 to 437, and from 261 to 326 in Galway over the last year.

Simon Communities spokesman Wayne Stanley said one positive from the latest figures was a small fall in the number of homeless families, down 2 per cent since November 2018.

However, he said the overall figures did not include several categories of people without their own homes.

“These numbers do not include rough sleepers and those in squats, people in direct provision and women’s shelters, and the ‘hidden homeless’ who have no home of their own,” he said.

The lack of one- and two-bedroom housing was driving a significant increase in the number of single homeless adults, Mr Stanley added.

The homelessness and wider housing crisis “should not be seen as a normal or acceptable situation”, he said.

Anthony Flynn, chief executive of charity Inner City Helping Homeless, said the small drop in the number of homeless people “just does not go far enough to tackle the ever growing crisis”.

Mr Flynn, an Independent councillor on Dublin City Council, said Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy’s “over reliance on the private sector” to solve the housing crisis was not working.