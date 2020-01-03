Homeless numbers fall last month but are still up on 2018

The number of people without a home fell slightly to just under 10,450 people in November, according to fresh data released by the Department of Housing.

The number of people in the State without a home fell by 66 between October and the end of November, down to 10,448 people.

The figures published on Friday show there are 3,752 children and 6,696 adults homeless. This is an increase of 480 people compared to figures for November 2018.

Previous years have been marked by a similar seasonal fall in the homeless figures during the winter months, followed by sharp increases from February onwards.

The monthly statistics record numbers living in emergency accommodation such as hotel or bed and breakfast rooms countrywide.

The brunt of the homelessness crisis is concentrated in Dublin, where 4,509 adults and 2,782 children were homeless.

Single-parent families

The number of elderly people aged 65 and over without a home increased to 165 heading into the month of December.

The figures reveal 882 young adults aged between 18 and 24 were homeless and some 948 of the families recorded as homeless were single-parent families.

Previous figures for the month of September had indicated the number of homeless children in the State at a high point of 3,873. This figure has since dropped slightly over the months of October and November.