Homeless numbers expected to rise, Minister says

The next set of homeless figures will be “slightly up” on last month, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said.

Mr Murphy said the increase would be in one particular region but he did not know for sure if they would reach 10,000 when they are published later this week. The last figures released by the Department of Housing recorded 9,872 people as homeless in June, of whom 3,824 were children.

“While the numbers are obviously too high, hitting 10,000 doesn’t tell us anything that hitting 9,000 didn’t tell us, which is that we have a very serious crisis”

Mr Murphy said the hike was because there was an increase in people presenting as homeless. He said “fundamentally” it was a “very acute supply problem.”

“All the supply indicators are that we’re going in the right direction. We need to maintain that level and in the meantime put in supports for people.”

“The evidence is that the policies are working. The housing crisis is incredibly deep, it was never going to turn around in two years.

Mr Murphy said there had been a dramatic reduction in people sleeping rough. He said in the Housing First programme 90 per cent of people who “are taken out of homelessness” remain out of homelessness.

“My responsibility is to fix this crisis. My responsibility is to rebuild this sector,” he said.

Harsh realities

The Labour Party has accused Mr Murphy of avoiding the harsh realities of the housing crisis.

“This morning on RTÉ Radio, Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, stated that while homeless figures are going to rise, his policies to solve the housing crisis are working. I’m not sure what Minister Murphy counts as progress but homeless figures on the rise is not an example of his policies working,” the party’s housing spokeswoman Jan O’Sullivan said.

“What we need to see now is a more urgent response from the State. The failure to roll out rapid build housing is an example that hasn’t been explained and would go some way as a short term solution.

“Also as an immediate reaction we need to see an aggressive effort to bring vacant and empty houses back into use in the coming weeks and months so that homes can be provided to families.

The State is responsible for addressing this and the Minister must respond with emergency measures.”

Apportioning blame

Fianna Fáil’s Housing spokesperson Darragh O’Brien has accused Mr Murphy of apportioning blame and responsibility for the housing crisis on “soft targets” like local authorities.

“At the end of the day he’s the Minister with responsibility,” he told RTE’s News at One.

Mr O’Brien pointed out that he had previously put forward an affordable housing scheme, but that it had been voted down by Fine Gael and Sinn Féin.

He said he will be re-entering the bill and that Fianna Fáil will be pushing for ‘a housing Budget.’

Mr O’Brien said if he were Minister he would do things differently and admitted that he “would love to be Minister.”

The State needs to lead on this issue, he maintained. There needs to be an affordable housing scheme this year along with more social housing. Only 780 social houses were completed nationwide last year, he said while there are 130,000 on housing lists.

Fianna Fáil will be “extremely clear” about what they are seeking, such as more social housing and greater protections for tenants.

Mr O’Brien said there is a need for a Housing Agency similar to the National Transport Authority. “We’re not inventing the wheel here.”

People want more houses delivered, not more press conferences. Fianna Fáil will ensure there is a policy shift. “We want to deliver to the people.”