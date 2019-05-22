Holocaust survivor Jan Kaminski dies in Dublin aged 87

Holocaust survivor Jan Kaminski has died aged 87 in Dublin.

Mr Kaminski died on Tuesday surrounded by family and is survived by his three children Orla, Jadzia and Jas.

Born in Poland in 1932 Mr Kaminski escaped a round-up of the Jews when he was ten-years old.

He was one of four survivors of the concentration camps who moved to Ireland including Suzi Diamond, Tomi Reichental and Walter Sekules.

After spending World War Two on the run, he arrived in Ireland in 1954 with a scholarship to study economics and politics at Trinity College, Dublin, and later received Irish citizenship.

He had a long and diverse career including owning a restaurant and a night club and travel company Concorde Travel.

He retired in 2006 and remained an active presence among the Polish community in Ireland and was first president of the Irish-Polish society.

A ceremony to celebrate his life will take place on Monday May 27th in the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome in Dublin. The family has requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland in lieu of flowers if desired.