Heritage sites and State buildings to turn green in run up to St Patrick’s Day

A number of heritage sites and State buildings will turn green in the run up to St Patrick’s Day this year.

Dublin Castle, Áras an Uachtaráin, the Four Courts, Kilmainham Gaol, Kilkenny Castle, the Rock of Cashel, Sligo Abbey and Athenry Castle are among those that will be lit up green for the duration of St Patrick’s Festival, which runs from March 12th-17th.

Collins Barracks, Government Buildings, Leinster House, the National Concert Hall, the entrance to St Stephen’s Green (Shelbourne Hotel side), Rathfarnam Castle, Ennis courthouse, Donegal Castle, Ross Castle in Killarney, Castletown House in Celbridge and Trim Castle are also listed to be lit up green.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Dúisigh Éire! Awaken Ireland! ” which invites the public to “throw off the long dark months and rise to embrace the brighter days ahead”.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) will light up the sites and buildings using green filters, specialist lamps and existing lighting control systems.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said given the Covid-19 pandemic, the delivery of this year’s St Patrick’s Festival programme requires “a very different approach involving a mix of outdoor, broadcast, digital and tech events and activities”.

“While some of the more traditional elements cannot take place in the current circumstances, St Patrick’s Festival 2021 presents different opportunities for innovation in delivery,” she said.

“With St Patrick’s Festival going online this year, there is an incredible opportunity for the nation and the world to take a front row seat at all of this year’s events and the greening of our landmarks will provide a visual spectacle for us to enjoy.”

Minister of State for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan said the “greening”of heritage sites and buildings is a “very important national and international initiative which celebrates our unique cultural heritage and shines a light on Ireland”.

“I would encourage all to participate in the St Patrick’s Festival events and to celebrate what we, as a nation, have to offer as represented by our world-renowned Heritage sites and State buildings,” he said.

The following heritage sites and State buildings to be transformed for the greening celebration:

Dublin City/County

52 St. Stephen’s Green, (OPW Dublin Office)

Áras an Uachtaráin, Phoenix Park

Casino Marino

Collins Barracks

Custom House

Dublin Castle (Upper & Lower Courtyard)

Dept of Enterprise, Trade & Employment (Kildare St)

Farmleigh Estate - The Water Tower

Four Courts

Government Buildings

Iveagh House, St Stephen’s Green

Kilmainham Courthouse

Kilmainham Gaol- Entrance

Leinster House, Merrion Street

Marlborough Street Complex,

National Concert Hall (NCH)

National Gallery, Merrion Street Entrance

National Library, Kildare Street

National Museum, Kildare Street

Natural History Museum, Merrion Street

Phoenix Monument, Chesterfield Avenue, Phoenix Park

Rathfarnham Castle

Royal Hospital Kilmainham (RHK) - Clock Tower

St Stephen’s Green - Entrance (Shelbourne Hotel Side)

Co Clare

Ennis Court House, Ennis,

Ennis Friary, Ennis

Quin Abbey, Quin

Co Cork

Doneraile Court, Doneraile

Co Donegal

Donegal Castle, Donegal Town

Co Galway

Athenry Castle, Athenry

Co Kerry

Ross Castle, Killarney

Co Kildare

Castletown House, Celbridge

Co Kilkenny

Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny

Co Limerick

Askeaton Friary

Desmond Castle, Adare

Desmond Castle, Newcastlewest

Co Meath

Trim Castle, Trim

Co Roscommon

Boyle Abbey, Boyle

Co Sligo

Sligo Abbey, Sligo Town

Co Tipperary

Cahir Castle, Cahir

Ormond Castle, Carrick on Suir

Rock of Cashel, Cashel