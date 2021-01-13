Helpline receives calls from ‘devastated and emotional’ survivors

A helpline for survivors of mother and baby homes has been “very busy” over the last 24 hours, according to one of its organisers.

The Society of Survivors helpline was set up by south Dublin Independent councillor Francis Timmons and Terri Harrison, both survivors of the institutions, last year.

“I was doing one of the lines last night and I had a number of people onto me who were just devastated, very upset, very traumatised, very emotional,” Cllr Timmons said on Wednesday.

“A lot of people were looking for their information so hopefully we’ll be able to help them out to try to source details of their past.”

Cllr Timmons said a number of survivors had also been enquiring about hard copies of the report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, following its publication on Tuesday.

Prior to its publication, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman and Taoiseach Micheál Martin hosted a webinar with about 500 survivors.

Some 56,000 unmarried mothers and 57,000 children passed through the 18 institutions examined by the commission during the period 1920-1998.

“We are getting some copies off the Minister and we’ll try and get them to people and we’ll try and print off some if we can,” Cllr Timmons added. “It’s a 3,000-page report so there is a lot of pages. I had no problem getting onto the webinar but I know other people did have issues trying to connect to the webinar.

“There were about 500 people on the webinar yesterday but there’s thousands of survivors in Ireland. We’re told there’s about 57,000 living survivors so it’s a very small minority of people.”

The Department of Children said it was not providing hard copies of the report “at this stage” due to Covid-19 restrictions, adding “this is being kept under review”.

“The report is nearly 3,000 pages, staff are working remotely, and it is not conducive to widespread general circulation through the post. It is available online,” the department said.

“We understand that this may not be accessible to all who wish to read it, and are endeavouring to arrange for hard copies to be made available in publicly accessible arenas such as libraries and embassies abroad, however this is also being hampered by Covid restrictions.”