Have your say: Is class an issue in the Irish education system?

We want to hear from readers about their experiences

 

Despite official efforts at combating disadvantage in Irish schools, a huge class chasm remains as Carl O’Brien writes in today’s Irish Times. While middle-class girls thrive, working-class boys struggle.

We invite readers to give their perspective on this issue. Have you or your children experienced a class divide in the education system? Have you experience of a Deis school? Do you think the Irish education system perpetuates class differences, or helps break them down? In your family, have you found costs to be an impediment to education access? In your own case, how did your school experience affect your life afterwards, in terms of access to further education, career opportunities etc? What do you think can be done to help break down class divides through the education system?

Have your say: Is class an issue in the Irish education system?

We are interested in hearing the views of teachers, parents, past pupils and people currently in education on these questions. Please submit your contribution (max 300 words) using this form. A photograph of you is optional.

Your response may be published in The Irish Times or on irishtimes.com as part of our No Child 2020 series.

Thank you.

No Child 2020 is an initiative by The Irish Times, providing a sustained focus on child welfare and children’s issues over the coming year. It explores the issues facing children in Ireland today and the policies we need to adopt now, to make this a better country to be a child.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.