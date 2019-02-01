Harris orders inquiry after claim woman had details leaked after abortion

Minister for Health Simon Harris has ordered the Health Service Executive to investigate an alleged breach of patient information in relation to a woman who had an abortion at a Dublin hospital.

On Friday he described as “extraordinarily concerning and disturbing” the thought that “anyone’s patient details could be leaked”.

It was claimed on social media that the woman who had a medical termination in the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) at Holles Street was later contacted by an anti-abortion group by phone inviting her to a scan.

It appears she was also in contact with the Weel Woman centre about her pregnancy and may have been referred for an ultrasound before being referred to the NMH.

A spokeswoman for Mr Harris said the Minister is concerned by the allegations raised on social media.

“He has asked the HSE to investigate the alleged breach of patient information. The Minister has been quite clear abortion services should be viewed as a normalised part of the health service and women accessing that service should not be subjected to any intimidation or harassment,” she added.

It has been claimed the woman received a phone call on Wednesday from a man who knew her name and address and a text giving directions to an address on Berkeley Street.

The phone number used to allegedly call the woman is listed on the controversial website that has been masquerading as an official HSE My Options website.

Women seeking information on abortion from the start of January from the official HSE site found themselves redirected to the bogus sites when they searched in Google.

Means of access

Women seeking an abortion within 12 weeks can access the service through their GP, the Well Woman or the Irish Family Planning Association.

If they are over nine weeks they must be be referred to a maternity hospital – in Dublin either the NMH or the Rotunda – for a medical termination.

If there is a doubt about their dates they will be referred for an ultrasound scan. In Dublin Affidea care, which has four clinics in the capital, is the HSE contracted provider of ultrasounds .

The woman said on Wednesday that when she became suspicious she contacted the NMH and the Well Woman which told her they knew nothing of the alleged appointment.

Alison Begas, chief executive of the Well Woman centres, said when the story emerged on Thursday morning she ordered a full audit of the service’s IT system.

“Our patient management software is a locked system and we are absolutely certain following the audit that there was no breach.”