Half of female murder victims killed by partners or exes – Women’s Aid

More than half of women murdered in Ireland were killed by a current or ex-partner or husband, according to a review of female homicides over the last three decades.

Seven women died violently to date this year, domestic violence charity Women’s Aid has said at the launch of their annual Femicide Report 2018 on Friday.

Since 1996, some 225 women have been murdered in Ireland and in cases that have been resolved 98 women (56 per cent) were found to have been killed by a current or former partner or husband.

Nine out of 10 women killed were murdered by a man known to them, with 23 of the 225 murdered by a stranger.

Some 137 women (61 per cent) were killed in their own homes, and in the 20 cases where a woman was killed by a relative, 16 were murdered by their sons.

Women’s Aid called for the introduction of formal reviews of domestic killings “as a matter of urgency to help protect women and children and save lives”.

The charity said automatic reviews in the aftermath of domestic killings to understand what occurred, would help improve State agencies prevention of future cases where women were at risk in the domestic environment.

The charity recorded over 19,300 disclosures of abuse against women last year, and received 3,552 reports of child abuse. In over 600 calls to the charity, women reported being told by a man that he was going to kill her, her children, or himself.

In 750 disclosures, a man choked, beat or threatened to beat the woman. The charity received 531 reports of stalking and 217 reports of assaults that took place while the woman was pregnant.

Dr Jane Monckton Smith, an expert on domestic homicides, said murders where women were killed by partners were often incorrectly framed as “crimes of passion.”

Dr Monckton Smith said “these murders are not about love, they’re about entitlement to a relationship, and a need to control that relationship.”

The most common phrase uttered by male partners who murdered women was “if I can’t have you no-one can,” she said.

“If we keep explaining these murders away as spontaneous crimes without looking into the trends, patterns and histories, we will remain in denial,” she said.

Margaret Martin, director of Women’s Aid, said media reporting in cases where women were murdered by their partners could improve.

More responsible reporting could better safeguard the privacy and dignity of the victim and their family, Ms Martin said. Women’s Aid called for guidelines on reporting of violence against women to be set out by the Press Ombudsman.