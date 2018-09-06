Group urges ‘radical, sweeping’ changes to housing policy

A coalition of advocates and groups has called for a “radical shift” in the State’s housing policy and a “major programme” of public housing construction.

The Raise the Roof initiative involves housing advocates such as Fr Peter McVerry, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, the National Homeless & Housing Coalition, the Union of Students in Ireland, the National Women’s Council and other civil society groups.

The group is to issue a joint call at Buswells Hotel in Dublin on Thursday for a radical shift in housing policy and will voice its support for a rally outside Leinster House on October 3rd.

The rally has been called in support of an Opposition party motion on housing that is scheduled to be debated in the Dáil that day.

The group said “sweeping change” was needed in housing policy, including support for a major programme of public housing construction, an end to evictions into homelessness and the legal right to housing.

Speaking on Wednesday, Fr McVerry expressed frustration at the lack of progress from the Government in tacking the housing crisis. “Homeless figures are up, house prices are up, and the fact that Government policy has failed is staring us all in the face,” he said.