Giving meat plant employers staff’s test results ‘gross breach of confidentiality’

The Migrant Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI) has said it is “gravely concerned” that meat factory workers’ Covid-19 test results were shared with employers before workers themselves were told if they had contracted the virus.

Speaking before the Special Committee on Covid-19 response, MRCI director Edel McGinley said the decision to share private health data with employers before the patient was informed was a “gross and serious breach of confidentiality” and proof of “institutional racism and discrimination” in meat processing plants.

Ms McGinley also criticised the Health and Safety Authority’s failure not to carry out inspections at meat plants before May despite receiving a number of complaints in April and said factories had shown a “very inconsistent approach” in implementing Covid-19 health and safety measures . When inspections did happen, plants were informed in advance, she added.

“It cannot be overestimated how important unannounced inspections are. Announced inspections gives time for people to hide things, get workers out of the way, give troublemakers the day off. Workers need to be talked to and that takes time.”

Some 90 per cent of the 68 migrant workers in meat factories surveyed by MRCI said they did not have access to sick pay during the pandemic while 15 per cent said they did not have a work contract, nine per cent were not sure if they had a contract and 13 per cent said their contracts did not reflect the reality of the work they did.

Some 60 per cent also said they did not know the health and safety officer in their workplace and more than two thirds felt their employer had not done enough to prioritise their safety during the pandemic.

A lack of clear multi-lingual messaging around Covid-19 safety measures in an “intimidating” work environment also created confusion among staff during the pandemic, said Ms McGinley.

Sectoral work permits

The MRCI also called for the introduction of sectoral work permits for workers from outside the EU who, at present, are “essentially tied to their employers” and find it difficult to move jobs because of a fear they could lose their immigration status.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) senior director Cormac Healy, when asked on numerous occasions whether factory workers had sick pay included in their contract, said some companies offered sick pay and others didn’t.

“I don’t know the overall position across the industry,” he said.

MII chairman Philip Carroll told the committee the situation in the meat processing sector had “significantly improved”, that there were “no active cases” in meat plants and that 97 per cent of staff affected by the virus have returned to work.

Meat processing plants introduced virus mitigation measures “weeks” before the country entered lockdown and where early cases were detected in plants, appropriate self-isolation advice was given to employees, he said.

Mr Carroll said he was uncertain why large virus clusters had occurred in some factories and not in others but argued that the industry had “worked tirelessly” to protect employees during the pandemic.

“At no point was there any sense of there being a lapse in the care and responsibility of staff,” he said.

On the topic of inspections, Mr Carroll said it was the HSA’s decision to give advance notice to factories and that it was “not influenced by any pressure we may have put which we did not”. Mr Carroll agreed staff should have received their coronavirus test results before their employer but said in certain cases “people may not have been contactable” and decisions were made to curb the further spread of the virus.

When asked what proportion of factory staff were migrant workers, MII director Joe Ryan said he wasn’t sure of people’s “definition of migrants” but that 30 per cent of plant workers were Irish, 50 per cent come from EU countries and 20 per cent come from outside the EU on work permits. There are an estimated 15,300 people working in the meat processing sector.

MII confirmed there had been around 1,100 positive Covid-19 cases at 22 of the 50 meat plants since the outbreak.