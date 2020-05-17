Gardaí stop pub’s pint delivery service over weekend

A Co Donegal bar has been forced to close its takeaway service after it was visited by gardaí at the weekend.

In recent weeks O’Flaherty’s Bar in Buncrana had been delivering pints of Guinness by car and even by bicycle on some occasions.

However, the long arm of the law has decided to put a stop to the trade for the moment.

A spokesman for the bar said they had been forced to stop their delivery service after they were visited by gardaí on Saturday night.

In a message on the pub’s Facebook page the pub said: “Sorry folks, unfortunately tonight we were forced to stop the Guinness Express.

“We were swarmed by one undercover Garda, two patrol cars, one sergeant and one uniformed garda.”

The pub also claimed 20 pints of Guinness wrapped top to bottom in clingfilm were confiscated.

It added it had been in discussions with gardaí over the legality of operating a delivery service. However, O’Flaherty’s said gardaí had been unable to tell them which law they were breaking.

Anybody who had prepaid for their pints would be refunded in full, the bar added.

The pub also encouraged people to leave comments on the Facebook page. The funniest comment will receive 20 free pints when the pub opens again.

The bar has already received more than 500 comments since revealing they were raided by gardaí.

Local Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern said an operation took on Saturday night following complaints from the public.

“We can confirm that an operation was put in place as a result of public complaints. Alcohol was seized and a file on the matter will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” he said.