Gardaí seek help tracing missing teenager Kevin Wall

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing 16-year-old teenager Kevin Wall who went missing from Sandyford last week.

Kevin was last seen on the morning of January 15th in Sandyford.

He is described as being approximately 5’ 7’’ tall with short blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a dark blue coat with a hood.

Anyone who has seen Kevin is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 6665600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.