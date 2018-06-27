Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin man

Gardai are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing a missing 28-year-old man from Dublin.

Marcin Zielinski has not been seen at his home at North Summer Street in the north inner city since last Saturday, June 23rd.

He is five foot seven tall, of stocky build with a receding hairline. There are no details of what he might have been wearing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600.