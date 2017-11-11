Gardaí renew appeal for man missing since 2015

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on Valerijs Zimecs who has been missing for two years.

Mr Zimecs (46) was last seen on the Freshford Road, Kilkenny near St Luke’s Hospital on November 1st 2015.

He is being described as being 6ft tall, of stocky built and with black hair and was wearing blue jeans and grey sweatshirt when he was last seen.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda station said the investigation is still very much active and gardaí would be grateful of any information that the public can provide.

Anyone who has information or can help in locating Mr Zimecs is being urged to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056-777-5000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.