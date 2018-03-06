Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in in Waterford

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 70s at a house in Connolly Place in Waterford city.

Local fire services alerted gardaí to the scene shortly after 8pm on Tuesday evening.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body will be removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem.

Gardaí said foul play is not suspected at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

The scene has been preserved so a technical examination can take place.