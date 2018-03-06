Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in in Waterford
Foul play not suspected after deceased in his 70s found in house at Connolly Place in city
Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 70s at a house in Connolly Place in Waterford.
Local fire services alerted gardaí to the scene shortly after 8pm on Tuesday evening.
The man was pronounced dead a short time later.
His body will be removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem.
Gardaí said foul play is not suspected at this time and enquiries are ongoing.
The scene has been preserved so a technical examination can take place.