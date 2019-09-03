Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing girl (16)

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of a midlands teenager who is believed to have travelled with a man to Northern Ireland.

Leanne Cawley (16) has been missing from Portarlington in Co Laois since 2am on Monday, September 2nd.

She is described as being 5ft 5 in, of a thin build and with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms, a pink top and a navy jacket.

Gardaí said they believed she was in the company of a 19-year-old man, and could be heading towards Northern Ireland.

Gardaí and Leanne’s family say they are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portarlington Garda station on 057-8623-112 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.