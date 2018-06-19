Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Carlow man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing a man missing from his home in Co Carlow.

Philip Power (29) was last seen in Borris on Monday evening at 7pm

Mr Power is described as being 180cm (5 ft 11 inches) tall, of medium build with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy coloured hoody, dark jeans and navy converse runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.