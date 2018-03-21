Fundraiser set up for teenager paralysed during Storm Emma

The family of a Cork teenager paralysed from the waist down after a fall during Storm Emma have started fundraising to improve his quality of life.

Jack O’Driscoll (19) was walking with his father in Cork city before the storm safety warning kicked in at 4pm on March 1st. He slipped on ice while taking photographs of the snow and landed awkwardly on his neck.

His family said he has fractured his C5 vertebrae and is in the High Dependency Unit of Dublin’s Mater hospital.

The appeal aims to raise €200,000 for medical needs and for modifications needed to the family home.

His family wrote on their GoFundMe page: “ Jack was brought to Cork University Hospital immediately after the accident, however the severity of his injury required him to be transferred to the Dublin to undergo surgery in the Mater hospital.

“He is currently in the hospitals High Dependency Unit, where he is receiving first class care from the teams of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. This is the first tentative stage in a long road to recovery for Jack.”

His family is now trying to raise money towards a wheelchair and for modifications to the family home. They said he is positive, upbeat, determined and they are hopeful his progress will continue, thus enabling him to begin the next stage of recovery at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

“Since the accident Jack’s family have been overwhelmed by goodwill and support. Therefore . . . Jack’s friends and family have established this funding page with the goal of raising the necessary funds for the dedicated support and treatment he will require,” his family wrote. “We feel we owe it to Jack to approach this aspect of his recovery with the same determination he has shown in the early stages of his rehabilitation.”

The appeal raised more than €13,000 in its first 19 hours. And supporters say they will campaign until it reaches the €200,000 target.