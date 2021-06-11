Former members of Mother and Baby Homes Commission refuse to appear before Oireachtas

The former members of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission have refused to accept an invitation to appear before an Oireachtas committee, following sharp criticism of their report’s findings.

Commissions of Investigation, the three members declared in a letter, are required to be independent and “do not follow a popular or political narrative or agenda” and seek “to establish the truth as best it can”.

The report’s findings, and the Commission’s interim reports could be “put in peril by an appearance before some of the Committee’s members whose rush to judgment without due process, is already a matter of record”.

“The work of the Commission is reflected in its final report and its interim reports and not by commentators who seek to sweep aside its findings, the members stated in a letter to the chair of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee, Sinn Féin TD, Kathleen Funchion.

“While the Confidential Committee was separately constituted, its report is an important element of the Commission’s final report. It is not true to say that the testimonies of the women were ‘discounted’ or ‘discarded’ by the Commission. Professor [Mary] Daly did not say this. Others did,” the letter states.

“The accounts given were very much taken into account by the Commission. They were relied upon to the extent that the Commission considered appropriate having regard to the totality of the evidence gathered by the Commission and before making its findings.

“Those accounts were also reported in a manner that preserved confidentiality in the lengthy Confidential Committee report which was, as directed, ‘of a general nature'”.

On January 12th last, six months ago this weekend, the Mother and Baby Homes Commission report was published and was met by instant and virulent criticism.

Involving some survivors, advocates and academics, this criticism has continued since with no voice to represent the Commission’s view.

For its part the Commission has declined so far to answer these criticisms or to accept invitations to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Children to do so.

It is not as though criticism of the report was not anticipated by the Commission itself.

Written in bold type on page 2 of the Commission report’s introduction is the line that “the conclusions it reaches may not always accord with the prevailing narrative”.

It elaborated that, as well as adhering to its terms of reference, “it must look at all the available evidence and reach conclusions based on that evidence. It must be objective, rigorous and thorough.”

The Commission was chaired by Ms Justice Yvonne Murphy, a Circuit Court judge who also led inquiries into the handling of clerical child sex abuse allegations in Dublin’s Catholic archdiocese and Cloyne Catholic diocese.

A second member of the commission was Dr William Duncan, former professor of law at Trinity College Dublin and a former member of the Law Reform Commission.

Up to 2011 he was deputy secretary general of the Hague Conference on Private International Law, in which capacity he had general responsibility for the Hague Children’s Conventions dealing with international child abduction, inter-country adoption and international child protection.

The third member was Prof Daly, former professor of Irish history at UCD, a founding director of the Humanities Institute of Ireland and president of the Royal Irish Academy.

Her contribution to a seminar at Oxford University last weekend led to the most recent controversy engulfing the Commission.

Nearly 56,000 unmarried mothers were held in 18 institutions, between 1922 and 1998, investigated by the Commission.

The report said it was “likely that there were a further 25,000 unmarried mothers and a larger number of children in the county homes which were not investigated (by the Commission); admissions to county homes were largely pre-1960.”

The women admitted to the homes were aged between 12 and their early 40s, but 80 per cent were between 18 and 29. More than 5,000 of them were aged under 18.

The Commission’s Investigation Committee held 195 hearings which involved 64 former residents of the institutions, 30 advocacy groups, 16 sisters/members of religious congregations, 14 experts, 22 social workers, 13 local authority officials, seven Government officials, six workers in the home, three priests, three gardaí and 12 “others” who dealt with related matters.

Members of the Commission’s controversial Confidential Committee were barristers Kevin Healy, former director of radio programming and director of corporate affairs at RTÉ, and Lucy Scaife, who served on the Redress Board and the Mental Health Commission.

Of the 549 who appeared before the Confidential Committee, 304 were mothers, 228 had been babies/children in the homes, and 17 were involved with the homes in other ways.

The Confidential Committee report, it said, “outlines the experiences of those who chose to recount their experiences. They are not a representative sample of the residents of the institutions under investigation.”

And while there was “no doubt that the witnesses recounted their experiences as honestly as possible”, it had “concerns about the contamination of some evidence.

“A number of witnesses gave evidence that was clearly incorrect. This contamination probably occurred because of meetings with other residents and inaccurate media coverage,” it said.