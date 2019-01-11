Flanagan ‘deeply concerned’ following fire at Rooskey hotel earmarked for asylum seekers

The Minister for Justice has said he is “deeply concerned” following a fire at a former hotel on the Leitrim/Roscommon border that was to open as a centre for asylum seekers.

The Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey on the Leitrim/Roscommon border had been due to open shortly as a direct-provision accommodation centre for 80 people.

However, on Thursday night, the emergency services were called to the hotel after a blaze broke out at the property.

There were unconfirmed reports a window in the building had been broken and that the fire had been started deliberately in the reception area.

A security guard who was on the premises when the fire broke out raised the alarm and was not injured in the blaze.

Final preparations were being made ahead of the arrival of the 80 asylum seekers at the hotel, “many of whom have experienced conflict and trauma and are vulnerable,” said a statement from the Minister for Justice. It confirmed there were no residents in situ when the fire broke out.

Charlie Flanagan said he would not speculate as to how the fire was started and that it was “too early” to confirm when the hotel would be ready to accept residents.

“All of the necessary assessments, certifications and any remedial works required must be carried out before we have a clearer time frame,” he said on Friday. “ In the interim, my Department will continue to meet our obligation to provide accommodation for persons seeking our protection.”

The scene earlier at Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey. pic.twitter.com/Qu8gAUoovO — Roscommon People (@RoscommonPeople) January 10, 2019

The Minister commended the emergency services and An Garda Síochána for their quick response to the incident, which “undoubtedly minimized the potential damage to the hotel”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who is on a three-day visit to Ethiopia, said he would condemn the blaze “if it transpires the fire was a deliberate act of violence”.

“I’m currently in Africa visiting Irish aid projects and haven’t been briefed on this matter,” the Taoiseach told The Irish Times. “I am sure a full investigation will now take place. I’m awaiting further information on it.”

The former hotel is one of three planned new new direct-provision centres due to be opened by the Reception and Integration Agency.

One of the other planned new centres, the Caiseal Mara Hotel, in Moville, Co Donegal, was severely damaged in a fire in November. It had a capacity of 100. The other new centre in the Grand Hotel, Wicklow town, also has an estimated capacity of 100.

Five of the 38 direct-provision centres around Ireland are oversubscribed with residents, while the majority of other centres are close to capacity, The Irish Times reported in December.

The cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Sean McGowan (Fianna Fáil), was at the scene and said local people were very upset at what happened.

“Obviously I am very disappointed and saddened,” said the local councillor. “This will not help anyone. Rooskey people are very good and decent people and will be very upset at something like this.”

The alarm was raised at about 7.45pm. Gardaí from Carrick-on-Shannon and a number of fire tenders sealed off the area around the hotel. There were no reports of injuries, and witnesses said there was little obvious damage apart from smoke damage to the outside of the building. However, there were reports the reception and the bar area were badly damaged.

The 39-room hotel near the border between counties Leitrim and Roscommon is the subject of proceedings between Paradub Ltd, which wants to develop it as tourist hotel, and businessman James Kiernan, the owner of the property.

The hotel closed in 2011, and Paradub claims it entered in 2016 into an agreement to buy the hotel for €600,000 from Mr Kiernan, of Glenart Avenue Blackrock, Co Dublin, which he had failed to complete.

Paradub initiated High Court proceedings in 2017 after it discovered from local media reports a plan had been put in place to use the property to house asylum seekers.

When the case returned before the High Court last November, it heard that plans had been put in place, under a third party agreement with the Department of Justice, for the hotel to be used as accommodation for asylum seekers from the start of this week.

A number of local people and politicians had complained in recent weeks about a lack of public consultation surrounding the reception centre plans.

Cllr McGowan said people would be very upset if it emerged that the fire had been started deliberately. He said he had already publicly stated that he believed the building should be maintained as a hotel.

“I was always on the side of a hotel as the village has suffered greatly. The local development association had a renewal plan, and the hotel was central to that,” he said.