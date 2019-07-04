Five babies who died in 2018 born to mothers affected by substance misuse

All but one of the babies known to child protection services and whose deaths were independently investigated last year had mothers affected by substance misuse, the chair of a review team has said.

Chairwoman of the National Review Panel (NRP) Helen Buckley was speaking to The Irish Times on the publication of the 2018 NRP annual report. The NRP is independent of Tusla and consists of professionals from a range of disciplines. It investigates serious incidents including the deaths of children in care and known to the child protection system.

Ms Buckley reiterated her call for a national drugs liaison midwife service to support pregnant women and mothers struggling with drug or alcohol addiction.

In all, 13 deaths of children in care or known to Tusla, were referred to the NRP last year – a decrease of nine on 2017. More than half the deaths were of children five years or younger. In all, six were babies under 12 months’ old and one was under five. Ten were girls and three were boys.

Of the six babies, four had been born to mothers who were using drugs during and/or after pregnancy and one mother was affected by alcohol abuse, Ms Buckley said. One baby died as a result of a fatal foetal abnormality. Five of the babies were girls.

“We cannot say the infant deaths were directly related to the mothers’ addiction, so we say the deaths were associated with maternal substance misuse. And the numbers are so small that we cannot present them as empirical evidence of a trend, but it is an issue we have been concerned about for a number of years,” said Ms Buckley.

“These mothers are a very vulnerable group. None of them wants to be addicted to drugs, but the intensive supports aren’t there, especially outside Dublin. The maternity hospitals in Dublin have drugs liaison midwives who do great work, but they don’t exist outside Dublin.”

Of the six other deaths, one boy and two girls were aged 11 to 16, one male and one female were aged between 17 and 20 years and one girl was aged between six and 10 years.

The recorded causes of death were “natural causes” in eight cases; suicide in three cases, all of them girls; an accident in one case and “unknown” in one case. One was in care at the time, one was in aftercare and 11 were living with their families but known to Tusla.

Ability to cope

The annual report also looks back at 12 individual cases, detailed reports which were published last year but which were notified to the NPR in 2017 and 2016. Of these, four were suicides, two were overdoses, two were accidental and two were due to illness.

“In addition two new-born infants died. One was stillborn and another died from SIDS (cot death) while co-sleeping. Both of their mothers had been misusing drugs during pregnancy.”

The reports showed good practice in several cases and there were examples of “consistent child-centred work and excellent interagency co-operation”, says the report.

However in some cases the NRP felt there was “an overly optimistic view taken [by social workers] of parental capacity to cope”.

Lack of inter-agency co-operation was evident in many cases, particularly between mental health and disability services, and Tusla. “In these cases the burden of responsibility for protecting the young people fell disproportionately on Tusla which has no control over decisions made by health, mental health or disability services.”