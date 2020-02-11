First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

A Belfast couple have tied the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.

Robyn Peoples (26) and Sharni Edwards (27) became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon.

Their marriage came after a landmark law change on the issue in the region.

The day marks their sixth anniversary as a couple. They had originally booked a civil partnership ceremony at the Loughshore hotel months before Westminster MPs passed the legislation last summer.

When it became clear the first same-sex marriages could take place in Northern Ireland this week, they changed their ceremony to a wedding.

After a long and high-profile campaign for reform, same-sex marriage was eventually legalised in the region at Westminster by MPs who stepped in and acted on the controversial issue during the powersharing impasse at Stormont.

“We didn’t expect to be the first couple, it’s coincidental,” said Ms Edwards.

“It was a complete coincidence, a happy coincidence, we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Asked how it felt to have the eyes of the world on them, Ms Edwards said: “It’s completely surreal.” Ms Peoples added: “We fought so long and hard for this opportunity to be seen as equal and now we are here and it’s just amazing.”

Ms Edwards, a waitress from Brighton who did not even know the law was different in Northern Ireland until she moved to Belfast from England, had said earlier: “We feel humbled that our wedding is a landmark moment for equal rights in Northern Ireland. We didn’t set out to make history – we just fell in love.

“We are so grateful to the thousands of people who marched for our freedoms, to the Love Equality campaign who led the way, and the politicians who voted to change the law.

“Without you, our wedding wouldn’t have been possible. We will be forever thankful.”

Westminster event

While the wedding took place in Co Antrim, at Westminster campaigners were preparing for a celebratory reception to thank those MPs who acted on the issue.

Sara Canning, the partner of murdered author Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by dissident republicans in Derry last April, is attending the event organised by Amnesty International and the Love Equality campaign.

“What a wonderful moment in our history,” she said.

“This really means so much and has brought me some much-needed light in what has been a dark year,” Ms Canning added.

“I know Lyra would have been so overjoyed to see this day. She was a strong advocate for equal marriage and we both took part in the marches organised by the Love Equality campaign.” – PA