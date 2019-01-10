Fire breaks out at Rooskey hotel earmarked for asylum seekers

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a fire at the site of a former hotel in Co Roscommon.

The Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey was due to open this week as an accommodation centre for asylum seekers.

The fire was reported at 8pm, gardaí said. There have been no reports of injuries.

The 39-room hotel near the border between Cos Leitrim and Roscommon, is the subject of proceedings between Paradub Ltd, which wants to develop it as tourist hotel, and businessman James Kiernan, the owner of the property.

The hotel closed in 2011 and Paradub claims it entered in 2016 into an agreement to buy the hotel for €600,000 from Mr Kiernan, of Glenart Avenue Blackrock, Co Dublin, which he has failed to complete.

Paradub initiated High Court proceedings in 2017 after it discovered from local media reports a plan had been put in place to use the property to house asylum seekers.

When the case returned before the High Court last November, it heard that plans had been put in place for the hotel to be used as accommodation for asylum seekers from the start of this week.