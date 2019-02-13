Female pedestrian in 60s dies after being struck by truck in Co Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Athy, Co Kildare.

A female pedestrian in her 60s was struck by a truck at Duke Street, Athy at 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon

She was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the truck was not injured during the incident.

The woman was removed to the mortuary at Naas Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out, the local coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Athy Garda Station 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.