Excavation of former Tuam mother and baby home announced

A forensic excavation of the former mother and baby home in Tuam in Co Galway, is due to take place, the Government has confirmed.

This excavation will include the recovery of the juvenile human remains in so far as this is possible. It will also encompass use of tests to locate potential burial sites, analysis of any recovered remains and, where possible, individualisation and identification. Arrangements for respectful reburial and memorialisation and appropriate conservation of the site will also be set in motion.

The decision to exhume follows the 2012 publication of an article by Galway historian Catherine Corless saying 796 children, most of them infants, had died at the home during its years of operation.

In 2014 ground-penetrating radar confirmed bodies were buried on the site

Minister for Children Dr Katherine Zappone said the decision was informed by detailed technical advice. And “most importantly, out of compassion and respect for the rights and dignity for the children believed to be interred on this site”.

Ms Zappone said she was committed to ensuring that “all the children interred at this site can have a dignified and respectful burial”.

The Minister added she understood that “this is a hugely important decision for all connected to the site in Tuam, most especially those who believe they may have a loved one buried there and those now living close to the site.”

She said while the legal and technical challenges should not be underestimated, “comprehensive and scientific approach provides us with the best opportunity to address the many deeply personal questions to which former residents and their families need answers”.

Ms Zappone said such a task has never been undertaken or contemplated previously.

“It has taken us more time than first anticipated to examine the unprecedented technical and legal issues which arise in seeking to appropriately respond to the tragic discovery of . . . juvenile remains at this site.”

New new legislation will be required to provide authority for the forensic excavation. And Ms Zappone said a small cross-departmental team had been established to work on this.

Focus on remains

On Tuesday, the Minister also published a report by Dr Geoffrey Shannon on issues at the former site of the former mother and baby home at Tuam.

This report examines the extent to which there may be a positive duty to take reasonable and proportionate actions to assist relatives and former residents.

Initially, the excavation and recovery work will focus on the remains known to be within the series of chambers identified by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes .

Further testing can then allow for the informed and phased extension of the inquiry across the available site as required. This does not include the areas where houses and gardens have been built and developed on this site.

The technical group has already identified eight separate areas warranting further examination.

This work will be supplemented by further investigations to determine the extent of potential human remains across the site. Every reasonable effort will be made to locate and recover all juvenile remains from the site.

Ms Zappone said the commission of investigation is continuing its work. The facts which it establishes will further assist the work on the site in Tuam.