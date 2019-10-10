Emergency services volunteer dies while on Medjugorje pilgrimage

Tributes have been paid on the death of an emergency services volunteer who died suddenly while on pilgrimage to Medjugorje in Bosnia–Herzegovina on Tuesday.

It is believed Eamonn Quinlivan was having breakfast when he took ill and died a short time later in the company of friends.

The 71-year-old from Navan, Co Meath was with a local parish group led by Oldcastle’s singing priest Fr Ray Kelly who performed at a charity concert while there.

He was well-known in Co Meath as a member of the Irish Red Cross and the Order of Malta. He was also former secretary of the Meath River Rescue Services .

Chairman of the Meath River Rescue, Christopher Rennicks paid tribute, thanking him for being a friend and all of his voluntary work. “A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. We part with our beloved Eamonn in pain.” Eamonn is due to be flown home in the coming days.