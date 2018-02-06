Elderly residents were physically restrained at Dublin nursing home, inspection finds

Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff during their personal care and in some cases were “rushed” through breakfast while sitting in soiled incontinence wear at a community nursing home operated by Beaumont Hospital.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) carried out an unannounced inspection at the Raheny Community Nursing Unit in October after it received allegations of abuse by staff.

The staff against whom the allegations were made was a mix of nurses and carers.

The inspection found major areas of non compliance with nursing home regulations, including a lack of management oversight and “poor leadership, direction and risk management”.

There were 96 residents in the home on the day of the inspection.

The nursing home had put in place specific measures after an allegation of abuse was received by Hiqa on August 25th last, the inspection report said.

This included putting an additional clinical nurse manager on duty at night to supervise staff.

All staff against whom allegations had been made were also limited to day duties and not permitted to work unsupervised until further notice. However, Hiqa said that on the day of its inspection it found evidence that these measures were not being implemented in full.

Inspectors reviewed the use and management of restrictive practices in the centre.

“It was found that the use of restraint was not excessive and where it was used, it was, for the most part, regularly reviewed. The primary types of restraints used were bed rails, lap belts and medications,” Hiqa said.

“However, inspectors also found instances where limitations of residents’ freedom through “physical holding during personal care interventions were used”.

Hiqa said indefinite restraint orders must not be used.

“Physical restraint is used only as an emergency measure when unanticipated behaviour can place the resident in immediate danger.”

Feedback from residents and their relatives on the level of consultation with them and access to meaningful activities was “very positive”, Hiqa acknowledged.

“All those spoken too praised the staff for the cheerful and respectful manner in which they delivered care. Most residents spoken with said staff were very helpful and quick to respond to their needs, but some residents said they sometimes had to wait for staff to assist them to get washed and dressed.

Inspectors observed that the assistance provided to residents during the breakfast service to be particularly rushed.

However, there were negative impacts to this “rushed care provision”, including where residents “were assisted to eat their breakfast, prior to their soiled incontinence wear being changed”.

Hiqa said a plan submitted by the provider to deal with the concerns about restraint practices was not acceptable, as it did not satisfactorily address all of the failings identified in that area.

In relation to the allegations of abuse, the provider said it had put in place a policy report an alleged incident on the day of occurrence and that gardaí were also informed the same day.

It would also hold an “open disclosure” meeting with the affected family of the resident during which they were offered the opportunity to move the resident to another unit. Hiqa would be informed of the allegations in writing.

Hiqa said an immediate action plan was issued to the nursing home provider on the day after the inspection, in relation to “the lack of adequate safeguarding measures in place to ensure residents’ safety”.

The inspection report said the centre was clean and well maintained in the areas inspected and that residents’ rooms were personalised and suitably equipped. Residents and relatives spoken with said they did not have any concerns for their safety.

Hiqa said, however, that significant improvements were required in relation to safeguarding practices and the supervision of staff, where performance issues were identified.

There was also a lack of contingency measures to ensure sufficient staff were available to provide consistent and safe standards of care.

Hiqa published 14 inspection reports on residential centres for older people examined for compliance with the Health Act 2007 and regulations governing nursing homes.

Inspectors found evidence of good practice and compliance with the regulations and standards was found in seven centres. Evidence of non-compliance was found in another seven centres.