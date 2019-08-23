Elderly man dies in swimming accident in Galway

A man in his 70s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Salthill, Co Galway.

The incident occurred at Blackrock beach on Friday afternoon.

The man got into difficulty while swimming and his body was recovered by a lifeguard on duty, a garda spokeswoman said.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Galway and a post mortem will take place.

A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.