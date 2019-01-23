Dublin’s Navan road reopens to traffic following bus fire

The Navan road in Dublin has reopened to traffic after Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of a bus fire.

A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said the driver of a private bus pulled over when there was a smell coming from the engine.

The driver left the bus on the side of the road and it combusted several minutes later.

There were no passengers aboard the bus and no-one was injured.

Two fire engines attended the fire on the outbound side of the Navan road near the Ashtown road roundabout.

Commuters were asked to take an alternative route while emergency services dealt with the incident.