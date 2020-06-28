Dublin Pride Festival to hold annual parade online

Dublin Pride Parade is going online for the culmination of this year’s annual LGBTQ+ celebrations.

The virtual carnival will offer a combination of pre-recorded and live elements from 2pm on Sunday.

Organisers are asking people to post photos and videos of their DIY parades or parties with the hashtag #VirtualPrideParade.

The online festivities will be hosted by Paul Ryder and Eddie McGuinness.

The virtual parade will be led by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, and frontline workers from across the city.

It will include community organisations, sponsors and partners, LGBTQ+ people, their friends and allies.

Thousands of people attended last year’s parade but it could not be held this year due to coronavirus restrictions.