Dublin needle exchange had more than 30,000 visits in 2018

A Dublin needle exchange has seen the number of visits to its services increase by almost a third over the last five years.

In its 2018 annual review, Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI) raised concerns about the growing normalisation of homelessness and addiction.

The charity said that over the past two weeks several people had died on the streets, adding that “it is not enough to call it a tragedy and move on”.

The homeless and addiction charity said it had over 30,000 visits to its free needle service in the city centre last year, a 31 per cent increase in five years.

MQI also saw the number of people accessing its Night Café emergency shelter increase by 11 per cent when compared to 2017, with 2,129 using the service last year – the highest number since the service began.

In 2018, the charity admitted 169 people to its detox and rehab service, supported 389 people with its mental health services and provided almost 8,000 hot showers for “those with nowhere else to go”.

Throughout the year, there were also 3,329 visits to MQI’s nursing team; more than double the previous year’s number.

In her opening statement on the annual report, Paula Byrne, chief executive of the charity, said the greatest risk facing the country is “an acceptance of preventable tragedy as a normality”.

She highlighted that in 2016, 736 people died directly as a result of drugs – the fourth-highest figure in Europe.

“Amid high rates of homelessness and addiction, it is important to remember that we have the capacity to end these crises,” Ms Byrne said.

“It will require a much greater sense of urgency and radical thinking regarding homelessness; and it will incorporate a view of drug use which is based, in the first instance, on health and human need and not on judgement and criminal sanction.”

The charity is calling for a number of measures to address these issues, including an increase in detox facilities, supported housing for people leaving drug treatment and a Government commitment to the establishment of a medically-supervised injection centre.