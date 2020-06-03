Dublin City Libraries to offer ‘call-and-collect’ service

A new “call-and-collect” service is to be offered by Dublin City Libraries to people to borrow books while minimising their time at libraries.

The first six libraries to offer the service will be Cabra, Coolock, and Raheny libraries on the city’s north side, and Rathmines, Dolphin’s Barn, and Walkinstown libraries on the south side. The scheme will be launched on Monday.

“Dublin City Libraries are working on a plan to get libraries open again, in line with the Government’s road map for reopening Ireland, said Mairéad Owens, Dublin City librarian.

“We are delighted to be offering this new call-and-collect service as part of the phased reopening of libraries across the city.”

Library-users can check if a particular book is available on the shelf in one of the six branches they want to collect from, and then contact the branch by phone or email or ask-a-librarian to hold the book for them.

Library staff will then organise a date and time for the library-user to go to their preferred library for collection.

“Dublin City Libraries will continue to adhere to the Government guidance on opening our service in a way that will not compromise the safety of public and staff, so we ask our patrons to bear with us as we negotiate the level of service we can deliver to you over the next few months,” added Ms Owens.

Search box

Dublin City Libraries has a search box on its website that allows users to find books that are in Dublin City branches and which are available to borrow.

If the book or author requested is not available in the collecting branch, library-users can select other authors or books in the same genre or ask library staff to make a selection for them.

In order to manage queues safely and efficiently and in line with social distancing requirements, only one member from each household need collect.

While the six libraries will offer a point of collection in the pilot phase, all libraries can be contacted by phone or email from 10am to 4pm, Mondays to Saturdays.

People cocooning and wishing to avail of a home-delivery service can contact 6744818 from 10am to 2pm from Monday to Friday, or email homedelivery@dublincity.ie