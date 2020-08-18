Don’t make older people cocoon again, say advocacy groups

Older people will feel “anger” and “despair” if told by Government to cocoon again, advocacy groups have warned.

Paddy Connolly, chief executive of Age Action Ireland said any measure announced later on Tuesday to protect vulnerable groups must “respect the intelligence of older people” while Sean Moynihan, chief executive of Alone called for more “nuanced” protections than a blanket advisory to ‘stay at home’.

They were speaking as the Cabinet meets on Tuesday afternoon to discuss additional measures to stem the recent increase in in Covid cases.

Among the issues will be how to protect vulnerable groups, including those with underlying health conditions and older people.

Measures being discussed are advices not to go out unless necessary to avoid crowded environments, such as busy supermarkets and social gatherings.

Mr Connolly said cocooning measures, imposed on all people aged 70 or older at the start of the ‘lock-down’ had come at an “enormous cost” to thousands of older people.

To reintroduce this would “not make sense” to many who would make “their own assessments” as to what was safe for them.

“People found this particularly challenging. There were enormous costs in terms of physical and mental well-being. The imposition of cocooning on all older people, regardless of where they live, their own health or their living circumstances - a blanket rule for all older people, is just not sustainable.”

The “narrative” that all people over the age of 70 were vulnerable, served to “infantilise” and “disempower” them, he added.

“There is already a lot of anger with this and the last Government for not listening to older people, not respecting older people to manage their own lives. Any measures will have to be clear, relevant, make sense, and there will have to be an exit in sight.

“I would not go so far as to say all older people will be in despair at new restrictions, but a lot will be if they are not properly nuanced.”

Mr Moynihan said there had been a “huge hidden cost” during the lock-down for older people. While there may have been a “general acceptance” of cocooning among older people in March and April, “for the second time around people will want a clear message” and a “more nuanced, targeted approach”.

Any measure should be geographically targeted on areas with outbreaks, and time-limited. He said it would make “no sense” to people living in a county where case numbers were low, if they were to face the same restrictions as those in a county where cases were dramatically higher.

“Lessons need to be learned from the first lock-down. Where older people are asked to cocoon we must ensure that health services and home-help services that were scaled back, are sustained. There must be sufficient PPE.”

Mr Moynihan said respite and services for families, who had stepped into the ‘care breach’ during the initial lock-down, must be in place in the event of further restrictions on older and vulnerable people.