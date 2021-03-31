Domestic surrogacy should be ‘incentivised’ over foreign, Cabinet advised

The Oireachtas should enact comprehensive legislation regulating surrogacy at the earliest opportunity, according to the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Prof Conor O’Mahony.

Both domestic and international surrogacy arrangements need to be recognised in new legislation, he has said in advice given to Cabinet and due to be published shortly. However, reliance on domestic surrogacy should be incentivised “by adopting a more streamlined and less burdensome framework” than for international surrogacy.

Initial drafting of the long awaited Assisted Human Reproduction Bill in 2017 did cover altruistic domestic surrogacy but made no provisions for children born through international surrogacy.

“Legislation governing domestic surrogacy arrangements should allow for altruistic surrogacy only, with detailed provisions governing the payment of reasonable expenses,” Prof O’Mahony says in “A Review of Children’s Rights and Best Interests in the Context of Donor Assisted Human Reproduction and Surrogacy in Irish Law”.

Currently, no type of surrogacy is recognised under Irish law. Fathers of babies born to surrogate mothers can establish parentage through DNA tests. However, there is no such legal option for that father’s wife/partner, who may only apply for guardianship after at least two years of caring for that child, even if she is the biological, but not the birth, mother.

“The impact of this position on children born following surrogacy arrangements has been repeatedly highlighted, including by the Supreme Court, which has called on the Oireachtas to fill this legislative vacuum,” Prof O’Mahony points out.

There should be no requirement that domestic surrogacy arrangements involve a genetic link between the child and at least one intending parent, he says. However, such a requirement should be applied for the recognition of international surrogacy arrangements “to act as a safeguard against the sale and trafficking of children”.

He recommends that provision be made for a court application prior to the conception of a child in surrogacy. This would combine advance authorisation of the arrangement and a pre-birth parental order.

“Provision should also be made for resolving any disputes that may arise between the surrogate and the intending parents following the birth of the child.”

The question of whether to regulate or prohibit surrogacy is a subject of considerable debate, he acknowledges, “with strong and legitimately held opinions on either side. It is also an issue on which there is little international consensus, with widely diverging approaches taken in different countries.

“Nonetheless, from a children’s rights perspective, certain principles are beginning to crystallise. The unavoidable reality is that children will continue to be born following international surrogacy arrangements and to be cared for by intending parents who may have no legal connection with the children.”

As a result, the European Court of Human Rights has held that, under the European Convention on Human Rights, countries must provide a pathway to legal recognition of these family relationships.

The review also calls for retrospective action in providing a pathway to parentage in respect of surrogacy arrangements which occurred before the commencement of the new legislation.

Prof O’Mahony’s recommendations come after the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs requested, in June 2020, a review of children’s rights and best interests in the context of parentage in cases of donor-assisted human reproduction, including surrogacy.

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health had recommended in 2019, in a review of the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill’s general scheme, that further consideration be given to surrogacy and, specifically, to inconsistencies that might arise relating to international surrogacy and resulting parentage issues.