Does your child attend a crèche - tell us your story

We are looking for parents to share their experiences of Irish crèches in the wake of the undercover investigation aired on RTÉ on Wednesday night.

The RTÉ Investigates programme revealed a pattern of disturbing behaviour and practices in a chain of Dublin crèches, Hyde & Seek, including fire-safety breaches and rough handling of children.

Does your child attend a creche - share your story

The investigation was carried out by RTÉ Investigates into Hyde & Seek, a multimillion euro company that runs four crèches in Dublin with a fifth opening shortly.

Do your children attend creche? Do you have a concern about their treatment or have a story you would like to share? We will use your answers to drive further coverage and will publish a selection of responses.