Department of Justice confirms death in direct provision centre

The Department of Justice has confirmed a death has occurred in a direct provision centre in Galway.

A spokesman said it was understood the deceased had fallen ill at the centre and a post mortem would take place.

“In line with normal practice where a death occurs of a person who is availing of accommodation services, the Department was notified of the sad passing of this person,” he said.

“Our understanding is that the person fell ill at the Centre. As is normal practice in cases of unexplained deaths, a post mortem examination will take place. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. We will not be commenting further at this time.”

Local LGBT groups named the deceased as Sylva, a transgender woman in her early 40s who did not use a surname.

Sylva was from Africa, and friends said she lived in South Africa for some time.

She had been living in an all-male direct provision centre since early last year, coming out as a transgender woman around two months after arriving in Ireland.

On Thursday her body was discovered in her room at Great Western House reception centre in Galway’s Eyre Square, which accommodates 160 asylum seekers.

Joe Loughnane, a local People Before Profit activist, knew Sylva through the Galway Anti-Racism Network.

He said she had been heavily involved in local anti-racism and LGBT campaign groups, and spent much of her time out of the centre during the day.

Mr Loughnane described Sylva as a “very intelligent, positive person” who was well-known for her political activism. “She shouldered a lot of trouble, but was a very positive person, a very pro-active person”.

Rob Partridge, a friend of Sylva, said her death was a “huge loss”. He said: “Despite everything she went through she always entered the room with a smile and a hug for her friends.”

In a statement, the board of LGBT group Amach Galway said it was “devastated” by the news of her death and would work towards “honouring her life.”

One resident living in the centre, who asked to not be named, described her as a “friendly person”.

The atmosphere in the centre on Friday was “very sad,” he said. “It is a person you are living with all together, it is kind of like a family.”

Sylva enjoyed cooking, he added. “If she was cooking she would always offer people some food.”

Masi, a group which represents asylum seekers, said the community was “saddened with this untimely loss”.

It is believed Sylva had asked to be transferred out of the all-male reception centre, according to sources who knew her. It is understood she had a single room at the centre.

The organisation said Sylva’s experience raised concerns over how trans asylum seekers were housed.