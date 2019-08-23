Department aiding family after Irish man dies in New York
US city’s police confirm death but he has yet to be officially identified
The New York Police Department cofirmed the man’s death in a statement on Friday. File photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
An Irish man has died following an incident in New York.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the man’s death and was providing consular assistance to the man’s family.
A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said: “We can not confirm the identity at this time until we ensure there was a proper family notification.”