Death of Irish man in Lithuania not regarded as suspicious
Man in his 20s was found unresponsive by police in Klaipeda on Thursday morning
A general view of Kliapeda in Lithuania where an Irish man was found dead on Thursday. Image: Google Streetview.
An Irish man has died after he was he was found unresponsive in Lithuania in the early hours of Thursday.
The man in his 20s was found by Lithuanian Police at around 5am on Thursday in the coastal city of Klaipeda.
The cause of his death is not yet known but it is not being treated as suspicious.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and providing consular assistance to the deceased man’s family.