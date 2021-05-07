Darkness Into Light to begin, as Pieta House expects to raise €5 million

At exactly 5.37am on Saturday, people around Ireland will begin entering the sea, climbing on their bikes, running on the roads and walking the beaches, mostly alone and in an effort to keep the multi-million euro funding stream of Pieta alive.

It is one year since the suicide-prevention charity’s annual Darkness Into Light walking appeal was derailed by Covid-19 but in 2021 it has continued to adapt and thrive.

By 11am on Friday morning, the charity reported €4.5 million worth of activity already registered on its website, and projections of €5 million are likely to be surpassed.

Unlike normal years when tens of thousands of people gather around the world for a 5km walk at dawn, this year people are being asked to share their experiences on social media through its Sunrise campaign, a canny piece of recasting that has furthered its reach.

“It’s gathering momentum. 130,000 people have already registered their events,” said Pieta House’s funding and advocacy manager Tom McEvoy.

“It’s happening all over the world but especially in Ireland where people will be gathering in their own bubbles, socially distancing.”

Those taking part in this year’s event can simply register online for €25 and share their experiences, or they can fundraise through individual challenges.

Darkness Into Light maintains its usual global appeal – from sunrise in New Zealand, and spreading across the continents to Vancouver in Canada, the efforts of those taking part will sweep across the globe, all documented online by dedicated committees.

There is a paradox to the event in Covid times – while the pandemic dealt an initial body blow to last year’s drive, it has shown that mental health awareness and supports of the kind offered by Pieta have never been more important.

Mr McEvoy noted that last year the charity experienced a 25 per cent increase in demand for its services.

“It was batten down the hatches for a few months; people have grown in different directions with the pandemic,” he said, noting an obvious rise in anxiety. “The good news about that [additional demand for services] is that people are actually reaching out. It’s an example that people are maybe finding it easier to speak about their mental health.”

Although Darkness Into Light has been successful in reshaping the flagship event in the last year – it accounts for half of Pieta’s annual funding – it is hoped the traditional walks will return from 2022.

Beginning with just 400 people in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009, it quickly grew to 15,000 in the same venue seven years later, while simultaneously spreading across Ireland and the world.

“It was a lightbulb moment for us,” Mr McEvoy says of those early days. “In that people were interested in supporting each other and in supporting our charity.”

Anyone wishing to participate in Saturday’s event can register at www.darknessintolight.ie.