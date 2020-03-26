Covid-19: State overwhelmed by claims for financial assistance

The State has been overwhelmed by claims for financial assistance due to the coronavirus outbreak, with an amount normally seen over 10 months being filed in just 10 working days.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has moved to reassure those awaiting supports – including the Jobseeker and Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments – that claims are being processed as quickly as possible.

It said its staff has experienced an unprecedented demand for various income supports since March 13th.

“The department wishes to assure its customers that it is processing these claims as fast as possible and that staff have being working long hours, over weekends and the bank holiday to ensure that claims are processed as quickly as possible,” it said on Thursday.

The first Covid-19 payments, for approximately 90 per cent of claims received between March 13th and 19th, were issued last Friday. Although some payments did not go forward for various reasons, it said.

This is normal, said the department, explaining that delays can occur for various reasons and will be rectified.

“This week nearly all claims received since March 19th and up to close of business today will be processed for payment tomorrow, Friday, and will be in customers’ bank accounts on Tuesday March 31st,” it said.

“We wish to reassure people that where they are entitled they will receive a payment from the department as soon as possible. Should there be any issues with individual payments the department will contact the claimants directly.”