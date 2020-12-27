Covid-19: Further 744 cases and four deaths reported amid ‘alarming’ rise in infections

A further 744 cases of Covid-19 and four deaths have been reported to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Department of Health said a total of 86,129 cases have been confirmed in the State to date and 2,204 deaths related to the disease have been reported since the pandemic began.

Of the latest cases, 246 were in Dublin with 131 in Cork, 51 in Limerick, 40 in Wexford, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 243 cases were spread across 19 counties.

The department said 64 per cent of cases were among people aged under 45, with a median age of 34. It said 388 of those who tested positive were men and 354 were women.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Sunday said that nobody anticipated that Covid-19 cases would rise at the rate seen in recent days.

Mr Varadkar told Newstalk’s On The Record programme that the State’s recent six week lockdown “didn’t work to the extent we hoped it would” and that health authorities did not expect “the numbers would rise so quickly” after restrictions were relaxed.

Nphet reported 1,296 cases of Covid-19 on December 26th, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic began. Before this week, the daily figure had not been above 1,000 since October 25th. Six related deaths were reported yesterday, bringing the total to 2,200.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid on Sunday acknowledged that Covid-19 case numbers had reached “alarming levels”.

He said around 23,000 tests had been completed in one due to increased demand and that positivity levels were reaching 10 per cent on some days.

Rising contacts

Mr Reid also expressed concern about the number of contacts people had, saying the average had risen from around 2.5 to more than five per confirmed case, with 10 or 15 contacts in some instances.

Demand on the contact tracing service had increased due day to more confirmed cases and individuals infected with the disease having been meeting more people, he said.

He said the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 had risen “quite significantly” to 320, up from 255 on Christmas Eve. However, the number of people in intensive care with the virus remains manageable at 22.

Asked whether hospitals would be able to cope during the usually busy period after Christmas, Mr Reid said the health system was in a “much stronger position” than in previous years with about 82 per cent less people on trolleys.

“We’re going in stronger but it’s equally very volatile”, he cautioned.

Retail

On the decision to allow non-essential retail outlets to remain open, the Tánaiste said that if Nphet advised that “closing non-essential retail would only make a small difference in cases then you have to ask is it worth all the other consequences and bear in mind any restrictions we have in place now are going to be there for a prolonged period, now we have the vaccine”.

“If a critical mass of people have the vaccine, first of all you will see the mortality rate fall because if those most at risk of getting sick or dying are vaccinated you will then see case the fatality rate and the incidence rate falling.”

However, he did not see gatherings of 50 people or more taking place again “until the summer”.