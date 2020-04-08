Coronavirus: Older people at risk of financial abuse due to restrictions

Some older people are at risk of financial abuse due to current restrictions in place because of the coronavirus crisis, the charity Alone has said.

Sean Moynihan, chief executive of Alone, said cocooning measures are resulting in difficulties for older people accessing money and banking.

Mr Moynihan said some are entrusting a family member or close contact with their finances which may “leave them at risk of financial abuse”.

“We are encouraging older people to stay vigilant and if they have any concerns to raise them with their bank or with ourselves at Alone though our Covid-19 helpline, which is open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week on 0818 222 024,” he added.

Irish banks have set up dedicated telephone lines for customers currently cocooning on Government advice.

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) has also published a new coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, information guide with advice on phone and online banking options, making payments over the phone and tips to keep money safe.

Alone said it welcomed the measures taken by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland.

“We welcome the steps taken by the BPFI to provide solutions to support older people to protect their finances, and we recognise that these options are limited by the current restrictions with regard to cocooning,” Mr Moynihan added.

“These additional supports are necessary and will support anyone who has independently managed their finances up until now to continue to do so.”

The freephone numbers set up for people cocooning are:

AIB: 1800 207 232

Bank of Ireland: 1800 946 146

KBC Bank: 1800 804 472

Permanent TSB: 1800 218 000

Ulster Bank Ireland: 1800 656 001